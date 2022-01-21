Ottawa Public Health is resuming after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics, while a busy community clinic at the EY Centre will close for good this weekend.

The health unit says as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, its "shifting capacity" in the COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

"This shift is intended to support vaccination of individuals and families by bringing clinics closer to where people live, work and play," said the health unit.

As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 5 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent had received two doses.

After-school vaccination clinics

Starting Friday, Ottawa Public Health is resuming after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics, with 49 clinics planned over the next several weeks.

"Initially in neighbourhoods experiencing more barriers to vaccination or that have lower vaccination rates," said the health unit.

The clinics are drop-in only and will prioritize children aged five to 11 and their families. Those living in the surrounding communities who still need a first, second or booster dose are also welcome to visit the schools.

Here is the initial clinic schedule for after-school vaccination clinics

Jan. 21 – Prince of Peace Catholic School at 1620 Heatherington Rd. 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 – St. Rose of Lima School at 50 Bayshore Drive. 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Sawmill Creek Elementary School at 3400 D'Aoust Ave. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 22 - Our Lady of Mount Carmel School at 675 Gardenvale Rd. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan 23 – York St. Public School – 310 York St. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 - St. Marguerite d’Youville School at 89 Lorry Greenberg Drive. 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 - École élémentaire catholique Laurier Carriere at 14 Four Seasons Dr. 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 – Hawthorne Public School at 2158 St. Laurent Blvd. 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 – Assumption School at 236 Levis Ave. 4:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 – St. Thomas More School at 1620 Blohm Dr. 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

EY Centre

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the EY Centre will cease operations on Jan. 22.

Ottawa Public Health says all scheduled appointments up to and including Jan. 22 will be accepted.

"Anyone with appointments on January 23 will be contacted and offered an appointment at a nearby vaccination clinic. No appointments will be cancelled," said the health unit.

The health unit says there is "ample appointment and drop-in capacity for first, second and booster doses at the other community clinics: