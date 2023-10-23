After Queensway closure ends, Nicholas Street lane reductions begin

The city of Ottawa is warning drivers of another downtown area construction project that could affect overnight traffic.

Starting Tuesday, Nicholas Street northbound between the Highway 417 westbound off-ramp and Laurier Avenue will be reduced nightly to one lane between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Saturday.

This work is to facilitate construction on the new watermains, sewers, and associated road rehabilitation work as part of the Greenfield Avenue, Main Street, Hawthorne Avenue reconstruction project, the city says.

Work crews have been granted a noise bylaw exemption for the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. while the work is undertaken.

Vehicles exiting the Highway 417 westbound off-ramp will need to reduce their speeds and may experience temporary slowdowns. There are no impacts to OC Transpo transit routes.

This work is scheduled to come after a lengthy closure of Highway 417 for the rapid bridge replacement of the Percy Street overpass. The Queensway has been shut down in both directions since Thursday night for the work, which is scheduled to be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.