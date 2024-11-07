AFP Ottawa Philanthropy Day Awards handed out in Ottawa

The 30th annual AFP Ottawa Philanthropy Day Awards were handed out at the Rogers Centre Ottawa Wednesday night.

The awards celebrating philanthropy in the capital and the organizations, individuals and businesses who help the less fortunate in our community. Six awards were handed out,

The Ottawa Senators Goodwill Ambassadors named the outstanding philanthropic group for 2024. Being recognized for over 30 years of service to Senators fans and the community the group of retirees donating their time and hundreds of thousands of dollars to big and small charities throughout the Ottawa region.

Murray St, Louis has been with the Goodwill Ambassadors for almost 20 years. He says it’s been am honour to be nominated by the Ottawa Senators Foundation.

“We’ve been around for a long time we don’t raise a lot of money like some of the others that are recognized tonight but what we do I think is important for the city all the same,” St. Louis said.

“I think these awards let people around the city know that there are lots of people out there that are doing good things that aren’t necessarily recognized or have as high a profile as some others.”

Other award winners Wednesday night:

Outstanding Small Business Philanthropists: Cushman & Wakefield Ottawa

Outstanding Individual Philanthropist: The Taggart Parkes Family

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Ms. Jacqueline Belsito

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Mr. Paul LaBarge

Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist: Gabriel Pizza

The Association of Professional Fundraisers is a volunteer driven organization with over 200 members in the Capital.