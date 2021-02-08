OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 38 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

The lower daily case count, combined with a higher number of newly resolved cases, reduced Ottawa's number of known active cases after two days of increases, but other weekly trends are still showing upward signs.

The number of new cases in the past seven days per 100,000 residents is on the rise, as is the estimated reproduction number. The testing positivity rate remained stable.

Provincially, health officials reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario, along with 33 new deaths and 1,700 newly resolved cases. The province reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from the province due to different data collection times.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 13,708 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 426 total deaths.

Ottawa had been seeing an overall downward trend in weekly case count averages, but saw a slight increase in figures on Sunday.

The province is also reporting two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa. According to the Ontario government, there have been six confirmed cases of the variant first confirmed in the U.K., up from four on Sunday.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 34.0 (up from 32.7 cases on Sunday, 29.6 cases on Saturday and 30.5 cases on Friday.)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 1 to 7)

Reproduction number: 1.12 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 8

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 31,554*

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

Moderna vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa dropped to 456 on Monday from 470 on Sunday.

OPH reported 50 newly resolved cases. Since the pandemic began, 12,826 cases of COVID-19 have resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 23 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 and six people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 40s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 50s, three are in their 60s (two are in the ICU), three are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and four are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,303 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Sunday and 10,693 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 1,029 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,695 tests. The next update for local testing figures will be this afternoon.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 was 1.6 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (995 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (1,688 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (2,931 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (1,912 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (1,791 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (1,651 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (1,005 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (614 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (678 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (440 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

These outbreaks account for 163 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are two active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace and a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Cornerstone Children's Centre Greely Elementary School Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 29052 Group Home – 32432 Heritage Retirement Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32296 Shelter - 32620 St. Patrick's Home The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).