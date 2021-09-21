OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.

To date, OPH has recorded 29,384 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's pandemic death toll at 595 residents.

Daily COVID-19 case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

The number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Tuesday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 574 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 764 more existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario added 20 new cases: 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; one in Hastings Prince Edward; one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 58 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 574 cases reported on Tuesday, 140 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 443 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario. 303 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. Of the 179 people in ICU due to COVID-19, 170 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 13 to Sept. 19): 39.2 (up from 38.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19): 3.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 809,616 (+2,183)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 754,476 (+3,710)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 475 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 501 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,314.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from eight people on Monday.

Six people are in the ICU, down from seven.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 1

80-89: 0

90+: 0

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.