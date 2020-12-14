OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 48 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The updated figures differ only slightly from the 45 new cases reported by Public Health Ontario out of more than 1,900 provincewide. The province also added 23 new deaths and 1,535 resolved cases on Monday.

Public Health Ontario's daily figures have differed from Ottawa Public Health's daily updates this month. OPH said it is aligning its database with the province's which is creating some discrepancies.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard says there have been 9,105 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. Public Health Ontario's report shows 9,111.

OPH says figures from the local public health unit are considered the most up-to-date.

One new death was reported in Ottawa, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 386.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.6

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Dec. 4 to 10)

Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady on Monday as a near-equal number of recoveries was also reported.

There are 388 people in Ottawa with active cases of COVID-19, no change since Sunday.

OPH reported 47 additional resolved cases, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 8,331.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications fell slightly on Monday to 23, from 24 on Sunday.

There are two people in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, five are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, and seven are in their 80s (one in the ICU).

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (637 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (1,063 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 15 new cases (1,894 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,238 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,149 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,056 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (699 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (454 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (541 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new cases (374 cases total)

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 57,091 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Sunday and 32,045 tests remained under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next update is due this afternoon.

In its most recent update on Dec. 11, the taskforce said 1,736 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 10 and 4,020 laboratory tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result was 36 hours.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hasting Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has officially moved to the "Yellow-Protect" level under the province's COVID-19 framework. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has moved to the "Orange-Restrict" level.

The Quebec government announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 19 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The outbreak at the Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph has ended with a single staff case.

No new outbreaks were declared on Monday.

There are three active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis Featherston Drive Public School Pleasant Park Public School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home – 22562 Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Montfort Hospital - 3C St. Louis Residence The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).