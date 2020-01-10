RENFREW -- The elusive Ace of Spades avoiding being picked once again in the Ottawa Valley as the jackpot continues to grow.

Catch the Ace in Renfrew will continue for at least another week after the Queen of Diamonds emerged from envelope 46 on Thursday night. The jackpot for whoever finds the Ace has topped $600,000.

Scott Smaglinski was the weekly winner, taking home close to $41,000. Organizers say they sold over 40,000 tickets in the last week alone.

The Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation also reached a new milestone. With the surge in ticket sales, they've raised more than $1 million for hospital's new X-ray suite.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at merchants in the Ottawa Valley. Visit the RVH Foundation's Facebook page for a full list.

The next draw will happen Thursday, January 16th at 8:30 p.m. at Finnigan's Roadhouse.