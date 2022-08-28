'Absolutely spectacular': Capital Pride celebrates largest ever Pride Parade
After two years of virtual offerings, Ottawa residents came out in record numbers to watch and march in the 2022 Capital Pride Parade.
Sunday's parade, the culmination of Pride Week in Ottawa, was Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019.
Capital Pride executive director Toby Whitfield says a record-breaking crowd turned up this year.
"Absolutely spectacular," he said. "We couldn’t be more proud of how things went this week."
Calling it the "largest we have ever seen," Whitfield says 185 floats registered for this year's parade. Great weather and months of planning helping to make the weekend event so spectacular, he said.
“We’ve seen record numbers at all of our events so far,” Whitfield told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Chris Holski on ‘Ottawa at Work’ on Friday. “There seems to be a buzz in the air. People are excited to get together again to celebrate and come together as a community.”
That buzz in the air was felt by participants and spectators alike.
"I think after three years everyone is feeling a little cabin fevery on occasion, so it’s nice to get down the street and celebrate," said Capital Pride volunteer Caitlin Sexton. "Joyful, celebratory, exhuberant and gay... very gay atmosphere, we love to see it."
Chuk Odenigbo said attending the parade was magical.
"It is amazing. First Pride since the pandemic in person and just to be surrounded by so many other great people, There’s something really magical about being in your own community and being so here and vibrant... happy and excited," he said. "There’s also a lot of acceptance and joy that’s happening right now. Seeing peoples' faces and seeing how relaxed and comfortable and happy they look. I think it’s just magical.”
Capital Pride’s street festival runs until 8 p.m. on Bank Street between James and Slater streets. Three stages are set up around the parade and street festival areas at Bank and Slater, Bank and Somerset, and Bank and Laurier.
Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson is headlining the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets.
Whitfield says that while the festival is a celebration of the gains that have been made for LGBTQ2S+ rights, it is also a chance to reflect on work that still needs to be done, including on issues such as safety and access to trans health-care.
“We know people are here to celebrate, but we also want to take opportunities to talk about those important advocacy issues,” he said. “We know many of the organizations that are joining us for the parade will be doing just that. Pride grew out of a protest and there will always be important advocacy work.”
More details about today’s events can be found on Capital Pride’s website.
“Whether this is your first pride parade, or you joined us for some virtual programming in the last couple of years, or you were out on the streets the last time we were together in 2019, everyone is welcome here at the Capital Pride Festival this weekend,” Whitfield says.
It wasn't Erika Miessner's first parade, but it was a first for many friends.
"The first time that they can really be immersed in that festive atmosphere, it’s really important," Miessner said.
Participant Melissa Perrier says making sure everyone feels welcome is important, both at Pride and all year.
"Both our kids identify as part of the rainbow and we think it’s really important that all kids in a classroom feel represented and taken care of. It was a lot of fun. Everyone had a great time and everyone is working together."
Road closures
The following roads are closed until 11:59 p.m. for the Capital Pride Street Festival:
- Bank Street, from James Street to Slater Street
- Somerset Street, from Bank Street to O’Connor Street
