Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh tweeted that he and some of the party’s Saskatchewan caucus members wanted to show their appreciation for the truckers.

“It’s great to see Canadians championing freedom on Parliament Hill,” he tweeted Wednesday night, along with two photos. Sen. Denise Batters and former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer were among the visitors in one of the pictures.

The tweet was met with a chorus of criticism from local residents. Mayor Jim Watson called it a “disgrace.”

“This is an absolute disgrace that you would come out and praise this illegal action that has caused stress and hardship to residents who have been putting up with horns blasting throughout the night and residents harassed for wearing a mask & businesses forced to close.” Watson tweeted “Apologize.”

The protest began last Friday and is causing gridlock throughout downtown, with businesses forced to remain closed and residents dealing with noise and blocked streets.

The other MPs in the photo were Warren Steinley, Fraser Tolmie and Rosemarie Falk. CTV News has reached out to the Conservative Party and the MPs’ individual offices for comment.

The main group behind the protests has scheduled a news conference for early Thursday afternoon.