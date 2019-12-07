OTTAWA -- The Capital region is set for some unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days.

Environment Canada predicts a typical December Saturday today with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5C, a wind chill of -7C. There is a 30% chance of flurries this morning.

You can expect a few clouds tonight with the low falling to -12C, feeling like -18C with the wind chill. That low will rise to around -6C by morning.

Tomorrow warms up with a mix of sun and cloud, winds gusting to 40km/h, and a high of 2C. The morning will still be cold though with a wind chill of -13C.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday, with the high for the day reaching 5C. Environment Canada says the average high for December 9th is -1.7C.

Another above average day is predicted for Tuesday with a high of 4C, and periods of rain or snow.