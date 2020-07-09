OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Art Gallery is now officially open to the public after being closed for more than 120 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery is one of the first public spaces to reopen in the city and they have taken precautions to ensure visitors’ safety.

Those include visual aids and reminders for physical distancing, plexiglass shields for staff, hand sanitizing stations and like all indoor public spaces now, mandatory face masks for visitors and staff.

“In the first two years we saw 700,000 people come through the building you can imagine how different this reality is for us,” said Alexandra Badzak, the Chief Executive Officer of the gallery. “We will not see those numbers this year but that’s OK, people need to just feel comfortable coming back out into the public.”

The gallery, café and gift shop are open Wednesday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you need to pre-book your two-hour visit online here.

There is a limit of 40 visitors every two hours and 10 a.m. to noon each day is reserved for seniors and those who have compromised immune systems.