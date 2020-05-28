OTTAWA -- A workout at GoodLife Fitness is going to look different when gyms reopen.

While GoodLife has only announced tentative reopening dates in Prince Edward Island, British Columbia and New Brunswick to date, the fitness company says it has updated its cleaning policies and will be limiting certain amenities.

Among the changes coming to GoodLife gyms is an enhanced cleaning schedule. Member areas will be cleaned after every hour of activity. Employees will be tasked with proactively cleaning high-touch surfaces, and members will be required to wipe down the equipment before and after each use—additional spray bottles and wipes will be made available for this purpose. Foam rollers, bands and mats will only be available upon request at the front desk and must be cleaned before and after each use.

Employees will wear masks, with the exception of group instructors actively teaching a class. Group classes will be shortened and attendees must all wait, enter, and exit together.

Locker availability will be reduced.

Members will be able to book one-hour sessions up to seven days in advance of their club reopening. GoodLife says it plans to email members 14 days prior to a club's reopening. When attending a booked session, members must follow signage and wait for greeters to allow them in before checking in themselves.

Walk-ins will be permitted, but only if there is enough capacity inside the gym.

Reduced amenities

To limit the spread of COVID-19, some amenities will be restricted, while others will not be available.

The general workout area, group fitness studio and cycling studio will be available, as will the consultation room and the for-women areas.

Only one employee will be at the front desk at any time and will only deal with one guest at a time. Others must wait. The MindDEN area will be limited to one person at a time.

There will be no hot yoga, showers, pools, hot tubs, cold plunges, team training, massage chairs, hydromassage, saunas, steam rooms, tanning beds, squash, towel service, hair dryers, curling irons, or JUMP! amenities available.

Water fountains will be available for bottle filling but guests will not be allowed to drink directly from them.

Personal trainers must wear masks and gloves and will not be permitted to come into contact with members, unless it's needed to prevent injury.

Membership fees will remain frozen until clubs reopen. All clubs must undergo a full deep-cleaning process before they will reopen to the public.