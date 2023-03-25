A mixed bag of wintry weather could hamper travel in Ottawa, eastern Ontario

The calendar says spring, but winter's icy grip on Ottawa has not loosened just yet.

Heavy snow started falling Saturday afternoon, quickly blanketing roads and sidewalks with snow.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory, calling for 7 to 14 cm of snow.

"Snow will continue over the next few hours and may become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets at times," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The snow is forecast to briefly change to rain or becoming mixed with rain tonight before transitioning back to snow before morning."

Motorists are being told to expect hazardous driving conditions on roads across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The forecast calls for snow changing to periods of rain or snow late this evening and then to periods of snow overnight. Temperature rising to +2 C by morning.

Periods of snow ending Sunday morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm of snow. High +2 C.

Sunny on Monday, with a high of +7 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is sunny and a high of 6 C.