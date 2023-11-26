A merry and bright weekend as Santa makes his way through Ottawa

Santa Claus is making his way through eastern Ontario and that includes a stop in Kanata for the annual Santa Claus parade.

The parade is made its return this weekend after a pandemic-related hiatus and local resident Ruth Anderson couldn't be happier.

"We love the Santa Claus parade," she said. "The children and, of course, Santa, and who doesn't like bagpipes? I like bagpipes and drums."

CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal and Graham Richardson were on hand, tasked with a special role.

"We are leading this whole parade. Very excited," Boal said

"It's a great tradition in the west end and throughout the city for everyone coming together to stay warm," added Richardson.

Missing in this year's parade were local Girl Guides, who declined to participate because of a policy on events the organization believes promote religious practices.

"They've been such a part of the tradition here, but we get it, they've got new rules," said Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley. "It's okay. Some will be walking, some will be along the sides, but they won't be doing it as Guides."

The parade in Kanata, one of several this holiday season.

"I was in Barrhaven last weekend and it was six people deep," said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. "It's been incredible."

In Riverside South, the community held its seventh annual parade, collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain.

Back in Kanata, cheering from the sidelines is a yearly tradition for youngster Theo Campbell and his family.

"Our kids were in this parade 25 years ago, so this is three generations now, I guess," said Theo's grandfather.

With a final wave to Santa, the countdown is on. In just a few weeks, Christmas will be here.