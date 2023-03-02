A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick

A two-storey, six-bedroom home on four acres of land is the most expensive property ever sold in Manotick.

Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home on Earlscourt Crescent sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.

The home, known as "The Estate", features a five-car garage, fitness room, home theatre, six bedrooms and an outdoor pool.

"Designed by Andre Godin, this home is simply spectacular! Elegance and fabulous living at the heart of this spectacular chateau-inspired stone manor, set on four manicured acres," the listing on Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties said.

"Two stone pillars herald the arrival to the property, which has been impressively landscaped to include three covered terraces, a stunning saltwater pool, an expansive irrigation system and completely private treed views."

Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says this home in Manotick, known as 'The Estate', recently sold for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa suburb. (Redfin/website)

The home includes a "light-and-dark granite kitchen", a large dining room with a feature fireplace and a fabulous butler's pantry that conjoins the dining room and the kitchen. The second floor offers "well-sized" bedrooms, while the primary suite has "tranquil views of the backyard".

A look inside the kitchen at "The Estate" in Manotick. The home recently sold for $4.2 million. (Redfin/website)

The home is the first non-waterfront property to sell in the $4 million price category in Manotick, according to Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties.

"Manotick offers spectacular dream properties on large lots. It is one of Ottawa’s most luxurious neighbourhoods and one to watch," Wilson said in a statement.

"The buyers and sellers are both thrilled and it was a pleasure to achieve this milestone sale for Manotick."

This home at 5944 Earlscourt Crescent in Ottawa includes a saltwater pool and completely private treed views. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

The home was listed for $4.350 million.

Reba Wilson said,"The sale of this home embodies trends we have seen over the past few years: an appreciation for privacy and amenities within one’s own home. Privacy is the new luxury and this home offers an amazing retreat on 4 acres."

A look inside "The Estate" in Manotick. Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home recently sold for $4.2 million. (Redfin/website)

According to Redfin, "The Estate" is the second most expensive home sold in Ottawa this year.

Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties also sold a home on Manor Avenue in Rockcliffe Park for $6.3 million in January.

Five homes have sold for more than $2 million in Ottawa this year. Earlier this week, a home on Jean Avenue along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end (Woodlawn) sold for $4 million, according to Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties.