A look at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
Bark & Rides
OC Transpo kicked off April Fools' Day by announcing the launch of a Bark & Ride, saying it is a pilot project to "combat pet loneliness."
"With more and more Ottawa residents now returning to in-office work on a regular basis, the only thing worse than sitting in traffic every day is having to say goodbye to your furry friend as you walk out the door," OC Transpo said in a post on its website.
"Good news for commuters, OC Transpo has a solution to both problems!"
The transit service said the four Bark & Ride locations will "make life easer for transit riders who don't want to leave their dogs at home."
"Bark & Rides will provide ample space for dogs to run, play and socialize. Each Bark & Ride facility will be enclosed by a six-foot fence and can only be accessed by key-fob through a double-gate entrance."
In a second post, OC Transpo admits the Bark & Ride locations are a joke, saying "We admit, unleashing this idea was a tad far-fetched."
The McBoose
The Canada Science and Technology Museum introduced the "special events McBoose" on April Fools' Day, bringing back the old Ronald McDonald Party Caboose from the 70's and 80's.
"We are pleased to announce that we are partnering with the Bytown Railway Society to bring back Ronald's Party Caboose!!" The Canada Science and Technology said on Instagram.
"If you are from Ottawa you'll remember a similar caboose that stood on the back lot of the McDonald's on St. Laurent Blvd. in the 70's and 80's."
According to an Andrew King Twitter post in 2019, McDonald's on St. Laurent once had an old railway caboose converted into a playhouse, called 'Ronald's Caboose.'
Bytown Museum's newest acquisition
The Bytown Museum announced the acquisition of its newest artifact – the portrait of Sir Winston Churchill by Ottawa's Yousuf Karsh.
"Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Bytown Museum is thrilled to announce the most recent addition to our collection: this iconic original portrait of Sir Winston Churchill, the so-called Roaring Lion, captured by Ottawa’s own Yousuf Karsh in 1941," the museum said on Instagram.
"It’s because of the generosity of our donors that the Bytown Museum is able to effectively fulfill its mandate to collect, preserve, study, and make accessible the material culture of Ottawa. Thank you!"
The iconic photo of Churchill, known as the 'Roaring Lion', was reported stolen from the Chateau Laurier Hotel in 2022 and replaced with a copy.
The photo of Churchill, known as ‘The Roaring Lion,’ was taken after the then-British prime minister delivered a speech about the Second World War to Canada’s Parliament.
Crows in Parks
The National Capital Commission announced the launch of the "crows in parks" pilot project, following the public's response to a giant crow along the Ottawa River Parkway.
"We know you loved our crow so much; we're extending its stay," the NCC said on X.
"Check out the 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by Gerald Beaulieu at LeBreton Flats for another 18 months AND discover one of our many newly added crows, as part of our 'crows in parks' pilot program."
The NCC says the new crows will be located at 90 Wellington, Mud Lake, Patterson Creek Park and the Rockeries.
"These crows will also be added to our park bench dedication program. Dedicate a crow to a loved or un-loved one."
The NCC faced public criticism when the giant crow head, known as 'When the Rubber Meets the Road,' was installed along the Ottawa River Pathway last year.
Canada's Rubik's Cube champion
Library and Archives Canada released footage of Canada's first Rubik's Cube champion.
"We’ve made an astonishing discovery within our audiovisual archives: never-before-seen footage of the first ever Canadian Rubik’s Cube champion. Watch this historic moment now!"
A video shows "Canada's first Cube Crazy Carnival."
At the end of the video, the voice says, "This is an achievement that will never be forgotten, unless, of course, someone invents colour."
Key to the City for Lil Sebastien
The city of Ottawa announced on Instagram it had been "cooking up something extraordinary," awarding to the Key to the City to Lil Sebastien.
"So, without further ado, let us introduce a special and iconic celebrity who has received the Key to the City in recognition of his tremendous accomplishments in his neigh-bourhood. The one, the only, Lil’ Sébastien, the mini horse sensation! (A mini horse, not a pony. There is a big difference.)," the city said on social media.
"If you want to get to know Lil’ Sébastien, join us today, April 1 for a quick meet and greet! He’s ready to steal the show (and maybe a carrot or two)!"
Ottawa Public Library offering borrowing a teddy bear
The Ottawa Public Library is now offering a "cuddly collection!"
"Borrow your favorite teddy bear today and enjoy a snuggle with your next book!" the Ottawa Public Library said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
In a link, the library admits it was an April Fools' Day joke.
"While our teddy bear collection remains in the land of make-believe, the magic of Ottawa Public Library is very real. April Fools' aside, we're your endless resource for adventures, dreams, and discoveries."
No more pickleball?
Coun. Tim Tierney warned the city is looking to eliminate pickleball courts under an April Fools' Day bylaw.
"Pickleball Bylaw update: Wednesday’s city council meeting has a bulk consent item that will see the elimination of 27 Pickleball courts due to the proximity of homes under the new Bylaw no. 2024-4-1 if passed," Tierney said on X. "It will also prevent future Pickleball courts unless they are 125.3 metres from our property."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Japan's royal family makes formal debut on Instagram as world's oldest monarchy tries to draw youth
Japan's imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
'I consider myself very lucky': This man was one of the last to make it off the Baltimore bridge before its collapse
It was just past 1 a.m. on March 26 and Larry DeSantis was headed to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in the Baltimore area -– the halfway point of another long, but normal, workday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Prices at the pumps jump in the Maritimes following carbon tax increase
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
Shooting in midtown Toronto leaves 1 person injured
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Annual electricity rate hike takes effect in Quebec
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
-
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier dies
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier, considered a leading constitutionalist under Jean Charest's Liberal government, died in Mexico, his family announced.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
Windsor
-
WPS will have 'visible presence' at planned protest
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Police warning residents to beware of seasonal scammers
Now that spring is officially here and the nicer weather will come around more often, Chatham-Kent police are warning residents of construction fraud, such as paving and other contractors.
London
-
Crews on scene of fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
-
Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Markham man busted for stunt driving in Oro-Medonte
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Calgary
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
-
Missing child found, Calgary police say
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Edmonton
-
Red-hot Oilers visit Blues Monday night
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Regina
-
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Saskatoon
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Burnaby's Parkland refinery returns to normal operations after January shutdown
Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.