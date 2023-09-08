A look at Ottawa's busiest red light cameras in the first seven months of 2023
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with the three red light cameras on the road connecting Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood to Gatineau issuing thousands of tickets to drivers running red lights.
Data posted on the city of Ottawa's 'Open Ottawa' portal shows the city's 85 red light cameras issued 32,678 tickets in the first seven months of the year. The three cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Mcdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 5,230 tickets in the January to July period.
The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
The red light camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street issued the most tickets out of the 85 cameras, with 2,650 tickets for red light running in the January-July period. The camera on King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street issued the second most tickets, with 1,531 tickets in seven months.
The other locations in the top five for red light camera tickets were Wellington Street at Bay Street (1,409 tickets), the Vanier Parkway at Presland Road (1,396 tickets) and Walkley Road at Ryder/Don Reid Drive (1,230 tickets).
Statistics show the camera on King Edward northbound at Besserer Street issued 1,049 tickets in the January to July period.
The 'Open Data' list shows 85 red light camera locations at intersections across the city of Ottawa. However, eight cameras issued zero tickets in January to July period.
Ottawa's 20 automated speed enforcement cameras issued 63,440 tickets in the January to June period. The city has plans to install another 20 cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023.
Here is a look at the top 10 locations for red light camera tickets issued in the first seven months of 2023
- King Edward southbound at St. Patrick Street – 2,650 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 1,531 tickets
- Wellington Street at Bay Street – 1,409 tickets
- Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland Road – 1,396 tickets
- Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 1,230 tickets
- Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 1,151 tickets
- Kent Street northbound at Arlington Avenue – 1,116 tickets
- King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 1,049 tickets
- Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 871 tickets
- Elgin Street eastbound at Queen Elizabeth Drive – 870 tickets
