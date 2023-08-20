A hot and humid Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a hot, humid and mainly cloudy second last Sunday of August in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

At 10 a.m., it was mainly sunny in downtown Ottawa.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Monday will start mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. It will clear in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud through the day. High 24 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.