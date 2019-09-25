

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Passengers on the Confederation LRT Line will soon be able to enjoy Happy Goat coffee underground at four train stations.

Happy Goat President Henry Assad along with Mayor Jim Watson will provide details of the five- year lease at a news conference Thursday.

The coffee kiosks will be set up at the Rideau, Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair Stations.

The lease involves a monthly rent payment over the five year period.

The kiosks are small in size. For example, the Tunney's Pasture kiosk is about 266 square feet in size.

There are currently three Happy Goat coffee shops above ground in Ottawa.