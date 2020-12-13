OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor says a negative COVID-19 test is "not a free pass" to let your guard down over the holiday season.

Ottawa Public Health recommends you celebrate the holidays only with those in your household plus one or two essential supports if needed. The health unit is also recommending avoiding travel over the holidays to other regions.

In a statement on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches discussed the possibility of travelling over Christmas and New Year's during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you plan on travelling, consider the level of COVID-19 in both your community and your destination's community, as well as any risks and travel restrictions" said Dr. Etches.

"If all travellers and hosts self-isolate for 14 days prior, it could reduce risk, but is not a guarantee."

Dr. Etches also addressed people who may want to get a COVID-19 test before travelling for the holidays.

"Getting tested in advance to rule out COVID is not a guarantee and a negative test is not a free pass to let your guard down," said Dr. Etches.

"Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and do not travel if you or anyone in your household is sick."

If you do travel outside of Canada over the holidays, you must self-isolate for 14 days upon your return to the country.