A cloudy and humid Wednesday in Ottawa
It will be a cloudy and humid Wednesday in the national capital.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.
Cloudy tonight. Low 8 C.
Thursday will be overcast. High 18 C.
Sunshine will return for the final weekend of summer.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa
Ontario and B.C. most expensive provinces to save for a home; Newfoundland and Labrador the cheapest
BREAKING | Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured after extensive search, Pennsylvania authorities say
An escaped Pennsylvania murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks by hiding out in wooded areas, breaking into suburban homes for food, fleeing under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, stealing a vehicle and changing his appearance, authorities said.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
BREAKING | PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
Authorities said Wednesday that a fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in northwestern Greenland.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A new COVID-19 vaccine, a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Liberal party caucus retreat kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
The flood death toll in eastern Libya's city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says
The death toll from flooding that hit the eastern Libyan city of Derna reached more than 5,000 and was expected to rise further, a local health official said Wednesday, as authorities struggled to get aid to the coastal city where thousands remained missing and tens of thousands were homeless.
Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland
Police say two people are dead, one is missing and one was rescued after a fishing boat sank Tuesday evening off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
On small Nova Scotia francophone campus, student Me Too campaign 'removes the curtain'
Student-led Me Too campaign on campus at Francophone school Universite Sainte-Anne aims to "remove the curtain,"
Ontario man invests $11K US into scam that used Justin Trudeau deepfake video
An Ontario man who was persuaded to invest $11,000 USD in a platform after seeing a video of what appeared to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Elon Musk endorsing the platform said he was shocked to find it was all a scam — and that the video had been a deepfake.
Ontario taxidermist fined $60,000 for violating federal wildlife law
An Ontario taxidermist has been fined $60,000 after officials say he violated federal wildlife law for unlawful polar bear exports.
Suspects make dramatic escape after trying to steal a vehicle in Montreal
Shots rang out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Wednesday morning after police intercepted an attempted vehicle theft.
Ruling out mixed-gender bathrooms in Quebec schools disregards students' safety: trans activist
A trans activist in Montreal said Quebec's education minister is ignoring the well-being of trans and non-binary students by ruling out having mixed-gender bathrooms in the province's schools.
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
Highway 17 west of Sudbury reopened after lumber truck fire
A vehicle fire involving a lumber truck closed Highway 17 in both directions in Worthington, west of Sudbury, for nearly two hours Wednesday morning, police say.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with assault, cruelty to animals
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested Sept. 8 when police responded to reports of an assault in Kirkland Lake.
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
Veltman trial day 5: Witness testimony continues
Witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
Federal leaders won’t be shielded from London’s homelessness crisis during National Liberal Caucus
London’s homelessness crisis has grown deeper and more desperate this summer — impacting every corner of the city.
Chance of rain, lower temperatures in London region
The London region may be in store for some more showers Wednesday along with slightly below seasonal temperatures.
Brandon man 'lured to his death'; Manitoba RCMP charge three people
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
$116K worth of designer sunglasses, eyewear stolen over summer: police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a spree of thefts over the summer that saw more than $100,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyewear stolen from various stores.
Murder investigation underway in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a murder after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Waterloo high school senior football team benched for season due to lack of coaches, players
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo has pulled the plug on its senior football team this fall because of a lack of credible coaches and interested players.
'Everybody ran out': Kitchener resident was visiting Morocco when deadly earthquake hit
Kitchener resident, Doha Amine, was born in Morocco and was visiting her home country when a devastating earthquake hit on Friday night.
WestJet had 'no input' on Poilievre plane speech, union says
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
Cardston, Alta., to end longstanding ban on alcohol sales
Town council in Cardston, Alta., made a historic decision Tuesday night. After 121 years, the community is no longer a dry town when it comes to alcohol sales.
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose
A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.
New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course
Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Crown prosecutors, defence lawyers question scope of new Alberta tough-on-crime initiative
Two sides that don't often see eye to eye agree there are some problems with the province's new plan to apprehend and jail more violent and serious criminals.
Boyle Street Community Services closing downtown location at the end of September
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) is moving out of its current home, effective Sept. 30.
-
EXCLUSIVE | B.C.'s health-care crisis: First look at massive markups by 'parasitic' staffing industry
Private staffing agencies stand to make huge profits from British Columbia’s public health-care system, according to exclusive documents obtained by CTV News after a seven-month freedom of information battle.
Surrey mayor says she's lost confidence in Surrey Police Board, SPS chief
Surrey’s mayor is firing criticism at the province over the policing battle in her city, but her frustration doesn't stop there.
Regina mother calls for safety measures at YWCA after her 2 daughters die within 7 months
In the span of seven months, Valerie Lafontaine lost both of her adult daughters while they were living at the YWCA in Regina.
Province denies $2M donation intended to bring MRI service to Estevan
The province is defending its decision to turn down a donation worth $2 million intended for a new MRI machine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan.
'Learn from it and move on': Riders look to bounce back after big loss
Tuesday marked the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice after their 51-6 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.