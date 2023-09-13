A cloudy and humid Wednesday in Ottawa

It will be a cloudy and humid Wednesday in the national capital.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.

Cloudy tonight. Low 8 C.

Thursday will be overcast. High 18 C.

Sunshine will return for the final weekend of summer.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.