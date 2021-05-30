OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be another bright, sunny and warm day in Ottawa, with temperatures in line with seasonal norms Sunday afternoon.

A frost advisory from Environment Canada has ended after cautioning gardeners and farmers of low ground temperatures this weekend. The advisory remains in effect for some parts of eastern Ontario, including Western Lanark County and the Killaloe region.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes just a few clouds on Sunday with an afternoon high of 21 C and a UV index of 8 or very high.

Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 5 C.

Any frost that does develop Monday morning will melt away quickly as the temperature rises to 23 C under another sunny sky.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a few clouds and a high of 23 C, with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 24 C.