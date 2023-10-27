96 patients moved from Ottawa Hospital General Campus after transformer fire; 'Code Orange' still in effect
The CEO of the Ottawa Hospital says quick-acting staff helped prevent any serious injuries or complications from a transformer fire that broke out Friday at the General Campus.
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Cameron Love said the hospital was in the process of replacing a transformer on the third floor when it caught fire just before 4 p.m. The fire was contained just after 6 p.m. and no one was reported hurt.
"Fire crews were on site immediately and contained the fire very quickly; however, there was a considerable amount of smoke and water damage as a result," Love said.
Patients in the west end of the main building had to be relocated. Love said 96 patients were moved elsewhere, including babies in the neonatal ICU, who have been transferred to CHEO.
"They're the sickest babies and they are on ventilators, so you really have to make sure," Love explained, "You don't want smoke, you don't want anything in that area so, from a safety precaution, they were moved right off the bat."
Some of the babies were brought out by firefighters, Love added.
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters also helped women in labour get down the stairs.
"In total, floors 4 to 8 were impacted and it was predominately because of the smoke," said Love. "The big issue has been with the smoke that has filled the units. We now have to make sure that they are all decontaminated."
Power has since been restored to the General Campus on Smyth Road, but the hospital says operations are still being affected.
The hospital warns it "may take some time" before normal operations resume at the General Campus.
"Due to ongoing challenges related to the fire yesterday, we are still in a Code Orange – General Only. A Code Orange is called to allow the hospital to divert patients to other Emergency Departments in the city," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement on Saturday.
"Members of the public are still asked not to come to the General Campus. Please visit other Emergency Departments in the city. If you are in need of immediate medical attention, please call 911."
Anyone needing emergency care can visit the emergency departments at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, the Montfort Hospital and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.
"From the point of a surgical perspective, all emergency cases and elective cases are transferred to the Civic and the Riverside (campuses) and over the next few days we will work with other partners to see whether we transfer other surgical procedures," said Love.
The Queensway-Carleton Hospital is advising patients that wait times will be longer.
"We thank the community for your patience and understanding," the hospital said on X, formerly Twitter.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in the hydro vault on the third floor of the hospital at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Ottawa fire said there were no patients on the floor.
The Ottawa Hospital says a family reunification centre is being set up at the General Campus, for those with loved ones currently being admitted to the hospital.
"Patients' families that are coming in, we have social workers that are in the building," Love said. "Later today and tomorrow, we will be able to confirm more accurately when we will be able to recommission the units."
Families of patients say staff were professional and helpful during the frightening event.
"My mother is now in the hospital and all night we stayed in her room," said Eleonora Isayeve. "Staff helped us a lot. Everything was organized very well."
Ronny Theriault's wife was on the 7th floor. He said he arrived just as everything was happening and wasn't allowed in.
"She was impacted mostly by no electricity," he explained. "The nurses had to treat her. They had a miner's flashlight on their head and they were walking in the dark."
The Ottawa Hospital is thanking the community for its understanding.
"We want to thank everyone for their patience while we managed this situation," the Ottawa Hospital said Saturday morning. "Staff are working hard to restore normal operations at the General Campus, but this may take some time."
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.
