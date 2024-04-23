OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 81-year-old man seriously injured in Gatineau, Que. stabbing

    An 81-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following a daytime stabbing near a seniors' residence in Gatineau, Que.

    Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Vianney Street, near Jean-René-Monette Street, just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim near the building.  The man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested near the crime scene.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face multiple charges, police said in a statement.

    Police say the preliminary investigation shows there is no link between the victim and the suspect.

    The investigation continues.

