81-year-old man seriously injured in Gatineau, Que. stabbing

An 81-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following a daytime stabbing near a seniors' residence in Gatineau, Que.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Vianney Street, near Jean-René-Monette Street, just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim near the building. The man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested near the crime scene.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face multiple charges, police said in a statement.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows there is no link between the victim and the suspect.

The investigation continues.