OTTAWA -- As Ottawa hits 70 per cent of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city's associate medical officer of health suggests Ottawa needs to get closer to 90 per cent to protect against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

On Saturday, the city of Ottawa announced 70 per cent of residents 18 and older have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and are now considered fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 69 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older were considered fully vaccinated.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Friday, Dr. Brent Moloughney said Ottawa needs to continue to push the vaccination rates higher to protect against the more transmissible variants.

"What we think now with this Delta variant is we need to be close to 90 per cent, in that ballpark, fully vaccinated. So that means we got to continue to push the existing the number of people with first dose," said Moloughney.

"We got a lot of people who have first doses, but they haven't gotten their second dose yet, and you really need it because the single dose does not provide great protection against the Delta variant. You need two doses."

Eighty-three per cent of all eligible Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To boost vaccination rates, Ottawa Public Health is offering to set up mobile vaccination clinics at workplaces, places of worship and with community organizations in the city.

"Little by little we'll continue to nudge the vaccine coverage rates upwards," said Moloughney.

Ottawa Public Health is encouraging residents with appointments booked from late August to November to move up the date of their first appointment.

The associate medical officer of health told Newstalk 580 CFRA fewer restrictions and summer activities have provided a distraction for some people to get their second COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think also human nature is when they see numbers coming down, with cases, then the drive to get protected is less, and say why do I need to do it now? I'll just put it off," said Moloughney.

"The reality, though, of course, is all those people with one dose are not very well protected against the Delta variant. It's important to take the opportunity (to get the second dose), there's lots of vaccine available."

Dr. Moloughney urges residents to continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures once they're fully vaccinated.

"We still need to be cautious when we're indoors particularly, and wear a mask in public spaces and if we're around people who aren't vaccinated, distancing would be a good idea."

Ottawa Public Health is offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations this week for all residents 12 and older.

Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 – 12:45 p.m. to 7:30 pm

Canada Science and Technology Museum – 1867 St. Laurent Blvd,

Tuesday, July 27 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St Joseph's Adult High School – 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, July 28 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch St.

Thursday, July 29 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Merivale High School – 1755 Merivale Rd.

Friday July 30 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahlul-Bayt Islamic School – 3025 Albion Road North

Saturday, July 31 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Dr.

Sunday, August 1 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.