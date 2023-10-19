70 community groups overwhelmingly reject Lansdowne 2.0

The Federation of Citizens Association (FCA) has voted overwhelmingly to oppose the controversial Lansdowne 2.0 proposal, which includes two residential towers, a new arena, and north side stands at TD Place.

The FCA represents over 70 community groups across Ottawa and raised concerns about the project's price tag, which has surged from $332 million to $419 million.

All 44 attendees of Wednesday night's FCA general meeting voted to oppose the plan.

“Our members are concerned about the enormous amount of public funds for a public-private partnership project based on dubious assumptions and uncertain benefits," said Robert Brinker, president of the FCA.

"We believe there are more important uses of our tax dollars than supporting a private, for-profit sports corporation."

The Lansdowne 2.0 proposal has received notable criticism among some councillors and community groups surrounding its high price-tag, lack of affordable housing and transportation plan.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city staff announced a series of changes to the original project earlier this month following a public consultation process. The changes include removing one of the three proposed towers and capping the amount of residential units proposed in the original plan from 1200 to 770 units.

"This significantly reduces density on the site, it makes sure the new development doesn’t overshadow Aberdeen and it also opens up a significant amount of public space," Sutcliffe said in a video posted to YouTube, defending the plan.

The project will also replace the north-side stands at TD Place Stadium and constructing a new 5,500 seat arenas. But residents have argued the city should be focused on more pressing issues.

"This is not a local Glebe issue," said Brinker.

"This will affect all taxpayers as the City will incur over $300 million of debt and not see the profits from the project’s 'waterfall' until 2047. We believe the City has other more important priorities, like fixing our transit system, supporting affordable housing, and responding to climate change."