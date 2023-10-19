Ottawa

    • 70 community groups overwhelmingly reject Lansdowne 2.0

    A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Lansdowne Park, including new north side stands, a new event centre, and three residential towers. The project is projected to cost $330 million. (Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group/Handout) A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Lansdowne Park, including new north side stands, a new event centre, and three residential towers. The project is projected to cost $330 million. (Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group/Handout)

    The Federation of Citizens Association (FCA) has voted overwhelmingly to oppose the controversial Lansdowne 2.0 proposal, which includes two residential towers, a new arena, and north side stands at TD Place.

    The FCA represents over 70 community groups across Ottawa and raised concerns about the project's price tag, which has surged from $332 million to $419 million.

    All 44 attendees of Wednesday night's FCA general meeting voted to oppose the plan.

    “Our members are concerned about the enormous amount of public funds for a public-private partnership project based on dubious assumptions and uncertain benefits," said Robert Brinker, president of the FCA.

    "We believe there are more important uses of our tax dollars than supporting a private, for-profit sports corporation."

    The Lansdowne 2.0 proposal has received notable criticism among some councillors and community groups surrounding its high price-tag, lack of affordable housing and transportation plan.

    Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city staff announced a series of changes to the original project earlier this month following a public consultation process. The changes include removing one of the three proposed towers and capping the amount of residential units proposed in the original plan from 1200 to 770 units.

    "This significantly reduces density on the site, it makes sure the new development doesn’t overshadow Aberdeen and it also opens up a significant amount of public space," Sutcliffe said in a video posted to YouTube, defending the plan.

    The project will also replace the north-side stands at TD Place Stadium and constructing a new 5,500 seat arenas. But residents have argued the city should be focused on more pressing issues.

    "This is not a local Glebe issue," said Brinker.

    "This will affect all taxpayers as the City will incur over $300 million of debt and not see the profits from the project’s 'waterfall' until 2047. We believe the City has other more important priorities, like fixing our transit system, supporting affordable housing, and responding to climate change."

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News