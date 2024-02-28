6 taken to hospital in head-on crash with student transport vehicle in Ottawa's southeast

Six people, including three youth, have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Ottawa's southeast end on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says on social media that emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ramsayville Road and Russell Road, a rural area near Highway 417, just before 8:15 a.m.

OFS spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News one of the vehicles was a student transportation vehicle, carrying four people, including youth. The second vehicle was carrying one driver and one passenger.

On arrival, firefighters confirmed the driver of the second vehicle was trapped inside.

"Firefighters used specialized tools to open the door and remove the centre b-post from the vehicle to create more space to remove the driver. At 08:44, the driver was safely extricated from the vehicle," Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News that all six people, including three adults and three youth, were taken to hospital. One adult and one youth were transported in serious condition.

The four others are said to be in stable condition.