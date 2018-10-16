50th anniversary of Royal Canadian Logistics Service today
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 4:31AM EDT
There will be a gun salute and flypasts on Parliament Hill today to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Logistics Service.
The 30th Field Artillery Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery will fire a gun salute at 1 p.m. C3 Howitzers positioned behind the East Block will fire a 21-gun salute, using blank rounds.
The Royal Canadian Air Force will also conduct two flypasts over Parliament Hill.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., a CC-130 Hercules from CFB Trenton will fly past Parliament Hill from North to South. It will then make a loop to make a second pass from East to West.
During the fly pasts, the aircraft will fly at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point along their flight path.