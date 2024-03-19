500K visitors expected in Kingston, Ont. for the total solar eclipse
The City of Kingston is asking residents to watch the total solar eclipse from their backyard or close to home next month, with up to half a million visitors expected to arrive in the Limestone City for the rare celestial event.
The city is in the path of totality for the rare solar eclipse on April 8, when the moon moves between the sun and the earth.
"The entire city will be in the path of totality, so once you have high-quality solar eclipse glasses, you can experience the eclipse from anywhere in town!" the city said in a media release.
"Residents of Kingston should view the eclipse in their neighbourhood or close to where they live to minimize the amount of traffic on the roadways."
Residents and visitors are being urged to use public transit, walk or cycle to get to their destinations. Bus service will be free on April 8.
The city is hosting a free special event at Glass Creek Park on Highway 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8, featuring live entertainment, food trucks, educational programming and more.
The expected trajectory of the 2024 solar eclipse. (Photo: eclipse2024.org)
The City of Kingston says the following sites will offer washroom access, and Eclipse Ambassadors from Queen's University will be available to answer questions:
- Lake Ontario Park - 920 King St. West
- INVISTA Centre (south field) - 135 Gardiners Rd.
- Cataraqui Kinsmen Arena - 1030 Sunnyside Rd.
- Kingston East Community Centre (Grenadier Park) - 779 Hwy. 15
- Lion's Civic Gardens/Isabel Turner Library - 935 Gardiners Rd. (parking at Cataraqui Centre)
- LaSalle Secondary School - 773 Hwy. 15
- Maple Elementary School - 529 St. Martha St.
- Frontenac Secondary School - 1789 Bath Rd.
- Bayridge Secondary School - 1059 Taylor Kidd Blvd.
The partial solar eclipse will begin in Kingston at 2:09 p.m. on April 8, with the full eclipse at 3:22 p.m. The full eclipse will end at 3:25 p.m., with the partial eclipse ending at 4:34 p.m.
The last total solar eclipse in Kingston was almost 700 years ago, and the next one won't be until 2399.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of Aryna Sabalenka, dies at 42
Konstantin Koltsov, a former member of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died at age 42.
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes, rodents: PHAC
Canada's public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak that began at least two years ago and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
CBSA seizes $194M worth of suspected cocaine from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
B.C. teacher banned from profession for life after child pornography conviction
A former B.C. elementary school teacher convicted of possessing child pornography has been banned from his profession for life.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to begin enforcing controversial immigration law
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Texas to immediately begin enforcing a controversial immigration law that allows state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Spring equinox Wednesday; season brings river and fire watches, a solar eclipse
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on the spring forecast, river and fire watches in place in the Maritimes, and a solar eclipse on the way.
-
CBSA seizes $194M worth of suspected cocaine from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
-
Halifax police charge 3 people after alleged joyride in cemetery
Halifax Regional Police has charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth, N.S., was damaged over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
-
Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
-
Sister of Ontario man charged in 'large-scale' auto crime arrested, facing 36 charges
A woman is facing four dozen charges in connection with what Peel police described as a "large-scale" auto crime that allegedly saw several vehicles illegally registered by taking advantage of ServiceOntario "loopholes."
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec reaches $900 million health agreement with Ottawa
Ottawa and Quebec have finally reached an agreement in principle on a $900 million increase in federal health transfers.
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
-
Seniors at Montreal residence win battle to avoid eviction
Seniors living at a downtown Montreal apartment complex who feared they would be evicted received some good news after a legal battle that has been waging for over two years.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. teacher’s Facebook posts showed ‘appalling’ lack of moral judgment
The Ontario College of Teachers has sanctioned a northern Ontario teacher who posted anti-immigrant messages on her Facebook page, along with spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
-
Drag story time at Thunder Bay, Ont., library cancelled after threat, police investigating
Thunder Bay police are investigating after several bomb threats abruptly closed the public library Saturday, where a drag story time was to be held.
-
Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes, rodents: PHAC
Canada's public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak that began at least two years ago and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
Windsor
-
'They think it’s a mortar shell': Canadian military coming to Leamington for ongoing investigation
The Canadian military is coming to Leamington for an ongoing ‘investigation’.
-
Woman taken to hospital after home break-in and sex assault: police
Windsor police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a reported break-and-enter and sexual assault in the west end.
-
'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
London
-
'Standoff' in south London, two people in custody
In a statement to CTV News police said it is in relation to an ongoing investigation and two people have been taken into custody.
-
'I don’t know what the guy’s smokin' up there': Ford mocks federal carbon tax while speaking to farmers in London, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued his attack on the federal carbon tax Tuesday while speaking to farmers in London. The premier was a guest speaker at the Grain Farmers of Ontario March Classic being held at London’s RBC Place.
-
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property
Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.
-
Kitchener approves 'transformative' new policies for growth around LRT stations
Kitchener is introducing new rules to guide development around major transit stations and mandate the inclusion of affordable housing units in some new builds.
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
Barrie
-
Barrie man sentenced as a youth for fatally shooting 17-year-old in 2021
The fate of a Barrie man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a teenager has been decided after the Crown argued to have him sentenced as an adult despite his being under 18 at the time.
-
Charges stayed against woman accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
Charges have been stayed against one of the suspects in the alleged abduction and disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
-
Pair wanted after hit-and-run crash in Barrie's east end, drugs found in car
Police issued arrest warrants for a man and a woman accused of running off after causing a collision in Barrie's east end.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault could be sentenced to 25 years in prison
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year.
-
Victim identified in Winnipeg’s latest homicide
Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.
-
Rainbow Stage mounting Manitoba’s first fully Filipino musical
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Calgary
-
10 Alberta salmonella cases confirmed in outbreak linked to snakes, rodents: PHAC
Ten cases of salmonella have been confirmed in Alberta as part of a cross-Canada outbreak linked to snakes and rodents.
-
Calgary water restrictions could start in May as drought looms
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is telling residents to prepare for possible water restrictions as early as May.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Special weather statement issued for Calgary, 15 to 25 cm of snow expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wide-spread special weather statement that includes Calgary.
Edmonton
-
7-axis robotic carver takes Edmonton orthotic, prosthetic production to next level
While bedtime is a struggle for many families, it was worse for the McNairs.
-
Fire that destroyed golf clubhouse in Strathcona County was accidental
A fire that destroyed the clubhouse at a golf course east of Edmonton was accidental, officials say.
-
Edmonton announces waste collection calendars are going paperless
The city says as part of its waste reduction efforts, waste collection calendars will now be paperless.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' job action forces cancellation of major Regina school band festival
The Downtowners Optimist Band Festival is cancelling the final two days of its annual event due to job action by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).
-
'It's crunch time': Wolseley hopes to be first Sask. community to win Kraft Hockeyville
Since Kraft Hockeyville began in 2006, no Saskatchewan town has ever won the coveted title, but the Town of Wolseley is hoping to change that this year.
-
'Real and relatable': SaskAbilities creates new Job Skills for Success video series
A new video series for employers and job seekers has been created by SaskAbilities and will be accessible to the public - free of charge - starting April 1.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
Saskatoon moves to ban parking near crosswalks
The City of Saskatoon is bringing some changes to marked crosswalks prohibiting drivers from parking near crosswalks.
-
Saskatoon man allegedly caught with drugs and a weapon after attempting to evade traffic stop
A 33-year-old Saskatoon man faces drug and weapons-related charges after trying to evade a police traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. coroner's inquest to hear details of Surrey standoff that left suspect, hostage dead
The British Columbia government will hold a coroner's inquest next month to determine how a 2019 hostage situation in Surrey ended with both the hostage and the hostage-taker dying in a hail of police bullets.
-
'Heron cam' returns for 9th year monitoring protected birds in Vancouver's Stanley Park
The return of spring in Vancouver also brings the return of great blue herons to Stanley Park, and the return of the park board's live camera monitoring their nests.
-
B.C. teacher banned from profession for life after child pornography conviction
A former B.C. elementary school teacher convicted of possessing child pornography has been banned from his profession for life.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.
-
B.C. coroner's inquest to hear details of Surrey standoff that left suspect, hostage dead
The British Columbia government will hold a coroner's inquest next month to determine how a 2019 hostage situation in Surrey ended with both the hostage and the hostage-taker dying in a hail of police bullets.
-
Laketown Shakedown announces 2024 headliners Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes
One of Vancouver Island's pre-eminent summer music festivals has announced its lineup for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.