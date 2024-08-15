49th annual Capital Fair hosts Special Needs Day before it opens to the public

For many people with special needs, the sounds and crowds at public events be overwhelming.

For nearly 50 years, the Capital Fair has hosted a Special Needs Day before it officially opens to the public. This year's Special Needs Day took place Thursday, in partnership with Hydro Ottawa.

It's a fun-filled day of inclusive and accessible entertainment for children and adults with developmental and physical disabilities.

"There's fewer crowds, there's less lineups, and everybaody is understanding and just so welcoming. And it's free," says Kristen Smalldon. "Goodness knows, special needs families have a lot of expenses, so the fact we can come and do this is amazing."

The slower rides and fewer sensory challenges, like no loud music or flickering lights, gives Smalldon and her son Robbie a chance to enjoy the event.

"My favorite part of the day is just letting kids be kids," says Capital Fair president Mark Lamoureux. "Whether they have special needs or they just want to come out and enjoy themselves, we try to create the atmosphere and make it very special for the kids."

The event Thursday was free for the families, with volunteers helping guests get on and off rides and throughout the fairgrounds to ensure everyone has a memorable experience. There was also a free lunch with ice cream for dessert and live entertainment.

"It's just so special for us to not only give back to our community in general, but also to be able to open the fair a day early for special needs kids, and offer a different type of experience with slower rides and to their needs with entertainment," said Josée Laroque, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Hydro Ottawa.

From the midway to face-painting to a live petting zoo, the whole family could get in on the fun, and celebrate the end of summer.

The Capital Fair is open to the public from Aug. 16 to 25.