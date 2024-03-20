41 employees impacted as Metro to close its Ottawa distribution centre

Metro Inc. will be shutting the doors of its Ottawa produce distribution centre as part of a major facility modernization later this spring.

A statement by the grocery retailer to CTV News Ottawa says the warehouse located on Old Innes Road will close on May 11, impacting 41 employees.

"Since 2017, Metro has invested nearly $1 billion in the modernization of our distribution network in both Ontario and Quebec," Metro spokesperson Stephanie Bonk told CTV News.

"During this time, the Ottawa Produce distribution centre has been critical to the success of the project by taking on temporary produce volumes while construction was completed."

The company says they are taking steps to minimize the impact of the decision on its employees and their families with support, transition packages and departure packages.

"We will also offer available positions at our Ottawa Grocery distribution centre to as many employees as possible," Bonk said.

Metro announced the opening of an automatized distribution centre in Terrebonne, Que. last year. The company says the number of employees hasn't changed in that city since.

It's unclear at this time how many employees will transition to the new facility in Ottawa.

The grocery and drugstore retailer reported a first-quarter profit of $228.5 million, with sales up 6.5 per cent.

With files from CTV News Montreal