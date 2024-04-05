OTTAWA
    4 daytime break and enter suspects facing charges in Grenville, Ont.: OPP

    Four suspects in North Grenville, Ont. are facing charges related to a daytime break and enter, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

    Police say a patrolling officer stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Maitland. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found and recovered guns and jewelry.

    The four suspects were arrested without incident, police say.

    They are charged with break and enter.

