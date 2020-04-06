OTTAWA -- Four-thousand part-time employees at the City of Ottawa are being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Ottawa has announced it will extend the closure of all City facilities, services and large public gatherings until June 30th.

In a memo, City Manager Steve Kanellakos said “no new facility use or special events permits will be issued by the City until the Medical Officer of Health declares it is safe to do so, as part of the dedicated effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Kanellakos says due to the closure of city facilities and cancellation of programming, many part-time employees are without work.

Approximately 4,000 part-time employees will be laid off from the Recreation, Cultural and Faculity Services Department.

Approximately 280 part-time employees from the Ottawa Public Library are being placed on unpaid, job protected leave of absence.

This is a developing story. More details to come.