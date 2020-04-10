OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The daily COVID-19 epidemiology update shows there are now 494 laboratory confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced on Friday. Nine deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Ottawa Public Health says 33 people are currently in hospital for treatment for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit.

A total of 156 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

One-fifth of call COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to community transmission.

Ottawa Public Health says 108 of the 494 confirmed cases had no travel history and no known contact with a known case.

Seventy cases of COVID-19 are linked to travel only, while 112 cases are linked to a contact with a case only.

Officials are still investigating the exposure source for 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.