3 Montreal men facing charges following vehicle theft in Ottawa's south end, police say

Three Montreal men are facing charges in connection to the theft of a vehicle in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the early hours of Monday morning, reporting a vehicle had just been stolen from a home.

"Officers responded and safely stopped the stolen vehicle and arrested one man," Ottawa police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Officers also located a secondary vehicle involved in the theft nearby where two additional men were arrested. In the secondary vehicle police found specialized equipment used for the theft of vehicles."

The three men are facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break and enter instruments and breaching probation.

Ottawa police continue to see a rise in motor vehicle thefts this year.

A total of 763 vehicle thefts have been reported to Ottawa police between Jan. 1 and June 6.

Police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.