26-year-old dead after Orléans shooting

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 600 block of Trigoria Cres. shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Husain Dahis, 26, of Ottawa, who was located with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The shooting marks the 15th homicide in the city of Ottawa so far this year. It follows a string of similar shootings involving young people in the last month, including the death of a 28-year-old in the Hampton Park Plaza on July 5.

The force's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

