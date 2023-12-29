23rd annual Bell Capital Cup returns to arenas across Ottawa

208 minor hockey teams from five countries around the world are facing off in the 23rd annual Bell Capital Cup from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

The annual tournament is open to youth hockey teams ages 9 to 13 from all over the world. More than 450 games will be held at various Ottawa rinks through the New Year.

For many of the young athletes hitting the ice this year, it will be the first time they compete against an international team after the pandemic.

“It’s something new for me,” said Anze, a player on Team Slovenia. “I think it will be good.”

“We’re going to kick their butts,” said Jayden of the Brockville Jr. Braves.

Some team officials say the worldwide clash can be crucial for an athlete’s growth - absorbing plays and techniques they otherwise would not be exposed to.

"Sometimes you can’t coach that, you just have to see it and figure it out for yourself," said Brockville Jr. Braves head coach Ian Nandoo.

For others, like Team Beijing manager Mingwei Gao, these away games are an opportunity to put coaching methods to the test.

"Hockey in China has really grown a lot these past few years," he said. “We really want to see if the system we built has worked out."

Several special events will run alongside the tournament, including several games from the Canadian Blind Hockey Series, featuring the first blind hockey game played on NHL ice.

There will also be a Para-Hockey Canada Junior Sledge match and an Adaptive Hockey match between the Capital City Condors and the Electric City.

"It’s a really inclusive sport and we’re showing it off right here at the capital," said Bell Capital Cup general manager Mark Sluban.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have everybody here."

The championship matches will take place on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The full schedule of Bell Capital Cup events can be found on its website.

Parking and admission are free.