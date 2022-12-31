2022 Bell Capital Cup comes to a close
The final buzzer sounded at the Bell Capital Cup on Saturday, as the minor hockey tournament returned to arenas in Ottawa following a three-year pandemic hiatus.
The Orléans Rush U11 team celebrated their championship win at Canadian Tire Centre, hoisting their trophies on the last day.
"Now we're on a streak for two tournaments in a row that all of us worked hard to get," player Jayden Merritt said while celebrating with his dad, who is also the coach.
"It’s just very exciting," said Bryan Merritt, as he held back tears. "We didn’t know when we were going to come back to play."
The team is one of 16 crowned as champions at the 22nd Bell Capital Cup. Put on hold due to the pandemic, the tournament made its return for the first time in three years.
For Sam Grove, playing at the Canadian Tire Centre was an experience beyond his wildest dreams.
"That felt so cool, especially on the bench where all the NHL players would be," he said.
His family, elated to see the 10-year-old on the ice.
"Wouldn’t have missed it!" said his grandmother, Vivian Grove. "Sammy is so fun to watch."
The long-awaited event drew thousands of boys and girls from across Canada and the United States. But the tournament wasn’t without a few hiccups.
"The teams from California lost their luggage from the airport," Bell Capital Cup general manager Mark Sluban said. "In the end, they got their equipment from donors and were ready to go but that morning Santa came and dropped off all their bags."
With their game wrapped up, Grove’s grandmother is getting an early start to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
"Now I got to go home and open up the champagne,” she joked.
And for those playing in the tournament, just getting a chance to take to the ice again was the moment they’ve been waiting three years for.
"I told my son, 'Don’t be nervous,'" Yvon Cyr said. "And he said, 'Papa win or lose, I’m going to enjoy the moment."
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
