2019 Quyon ferry open for business
The Quyon Ferry, which operates on the Ottawa River between Quyon, Quebec and Ottawa (Fitzroy Harbour), Ontario, runs from April to November.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:13AM EDT
The Quyon Ferry is up and running for the 2019 season. Service began at 5:30 Wednesday morning. Scheduled crossings are every 10 minutes for the battery operated cable ferry that shuttles a 21-car capacity between Quyon, Que. and rural Ottawa just west of Kanata across the Ottawa River.
For more information go to the website https://quyonferry.com/