Wonderful as appetizers or for a fast side dish.

Chop stems from 12 large Ontario Mushrooms; reserve mushroom caps.

Melt 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter in shallow microwaveable dish.

Add chopped mushroom stems, half a small Ontario Onion, chopped, 1 small Ontario Carrot, shredded and 1 clove garlic, crushed.

Cook on High 2 to 3 min. until vegetables are tender.

Stir in 2 tbsp (25 mL) each dry bread crumbs, chopped fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried basil.

Spoon filling into mushroom caps.

Arrange half of mushrooms on plate.

Cook on High 2 to 3 min. until mushrooms are hot, but not soft.

Repeat with remaining mushrooms.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 13 grams

FAT: 5 grams

CARBOHYDRATES: 40 grams

FIBRE: 1 gram

CALORIES: 255