Sicilian Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Wonderful as appetizers or for a fast side dish.
Chop stems from 12 large Ontario Mushrooms; reserve mushroom caps.
Melt 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter in shallow microwaveable dish.
Add chopped mushroom stems, half a small Ontario Onion, chopped, 1 small Ontario Carrot, shredded and 1 clove garlic, crushed.
Cook on High 2 to 3 min. until vegetables are tender.
Stir in 2 tbsp (25 mL) each dry bread crumbs, chopped fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried basil.
Spoon filling into mushroom caps.
Arrange half of mushrooms on plate.
Cook on High 2 to 3 min. until mushrooms are hot, but not soft.
Repeat with remaining mushrooms.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):
PROTEIN: 13 grams
FAT: 5 grams
CARBOHYDRATES: 40 grams
FIBRE: 1 gram
CALORIES: 255