Pumpkin Pie with Cookie Crumb Crust

Serve up a classic harvest time dessert with this easy-to-make filling and crust. Serve with whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a garnish of freshly roasted pumpkin seeds.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) crushed digestive cookie crumbs (about 16 cookies)

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, melted

Freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk

1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

2 Ontario Eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup (150 mL) packed brown sugar

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) fresh Ontario Pumpkin Purée

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cloves, ginger and allspice

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

Whipped cream to garnish (optional)

Instructions

Combine crumbs, butter and a few scrapes nutmeg; press firmly over bottom and up side of pie plate at least 8-3/4 inches (22 cm) round. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 8 minutes. Cool on rack.

In saucepan, heat milk with cream just until bubbles form around edge of pan. Combine with eggs, brown sugar, pumpkin purée, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, allspice and salt. Gently pour into pie shell; bake in 450°F (230°C) oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F (180°C); cook for 25 minutes or until tip of knife inserted into centre comes out clean.

One small Ontario Pie Pumpkin weighing about 2-1/2 lb (1.25 kg) will yield about 3 cups (750 mL) purée, or enough for 2 pies.

Cut washed and seeded pumpkin into chunks and place in large pot with 2 inches (5 cm) water. Cover and steam over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes, adding more water to maintain level if required. Let cool; drain well and purée in blender with skin on. Freeze leftover purée in 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) measures for using later.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (When recipe serves 8):

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 16 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 38 grams

CALORIES: 302

SOURCE OF FIBRE