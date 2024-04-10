Moroccan Chickpeas and Couscous

OTTAWA
    Earthy and seemingly exotic spices provide the warm, rich flavours of Moroccan cuisine. With instant couscous, canned chickpeas and ripe Ontario Greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers, it's easy to enjoy a taste of sunny Morocco. The combination of legumes (chickpeas) and grains makes this an ideal vegetarian dish, providing the necessary essential amino acids.

    Servings: 6

    • 1-3/4 cups (425 mL) vegetable or chicken stock
    • 1 cup (250 mL) instant couscous
    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
    • 1 Ontario Onion, chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 can (19 oz/540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
    • 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cumin
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) ground coriander
    • 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper
    • 3 medium Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, seeded and chopped
    • Half Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber, diced
    • 1/2 cup (125 mL) raisins
    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) slivered almonds
    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh cilantro or flat-leaf parsley

    In saucepan or microwave oven bring 1-1/4 cups (300 mL) of the stock to a boil. Pour over couscous in large (preferably wide) heatproof bowl (such as pasta serving bowl); stir, cover and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.

    In large saucepan or deep sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in onion and garlic; cook until softened 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in chickpeas, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper; cook for 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup (125 mL) stock; increase heat and bring to boil. Add tomatoes, cucumber and raisins; cook until heated through and most of the liquid has evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. To serve, fluff couscous with fork. Spoon chickpea mixture over couscous; sprinkle with almonds and cilantro.

    Protein: 11.0 grams

    Fat: 6.0 grams

    Carbohydrates: 65.0 grams

    Calories: 358

     

     

