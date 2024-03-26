Maple, Apple and Carrot Layered Cake

This spiced cake is easy to make and perfect for any celebration. Hints of maple syrup sweeten the cake and icing, while local apples and carrots add moisture and texture.

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 12-16

Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) each baking powder and ground cinnamon

1 tsp (5 mL) each baking soda, salt and ground ginger

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg and allspice

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar

2/3 cup (150 mL) vegetable oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

4 Ontario Eggs

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) each coarsely grated Ontario Apples and Carrots

1-1/4 cup (300 mL) toasted walnuts, chopped

Icing:

375 g block cream cheese, at room temperature (1-1/2 pkgs)

6 tbsp (90 mL) butter, at room temperature

9 tbsp (135 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

Instructions

Grease two 8-inch (20 cm) cake pans; line bottoms with parchment paper.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. In large bowl, whisk sugar, oil, maple syrup and vanilla until blended. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time. Using spatula, gently stir in flour mixture in 3 additions, until combined. Stir in apples and carrots. Divide batter between pans; smooth tops.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven, for 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes. Turn cakes out onto rack. Peel off parchment paper; cool completely.

Icing: In medium bowl, using electric mixer, on medium speed, beat cream cheese and butter until creamy. Add maple syrup and vanilla; beat until smooth.

Halve each cake horizontally to make 4 layers. Place bottom layer on serving plate, using knife, spread thin layer of icing. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the walnuts. Repeat, layering the cake, icing and walnuts. Spread remaining icing over cake; top with remaining walnuts.

Tip: For best results, have all ingredients at room temperature including the eggs and maple syrup.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (When recipe serves 16):

Protein: 7 grams

Fat: 29 grams

Carbohydrate: 38 grams

Calories: 433

Fibre: 2 grams

Sodium: 390 mg