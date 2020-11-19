OTTAWA -- Pizza dough simplifies and streamlines this fun pull apart bread recipe, but for all of my sourdough and bread making friends, feel free to elevate this even further with your homemade creations. Half the fun is deciding what flavours and colours to combine in this decadent appetizer….use your imagination. We chose Greek style with fantastic olive oil, feta, and red peppers or pink peppercorns. After turning out onto a platter, drizzle balsamic vinegar in the centre of the ring to mix with the oil for additional dipping pleasure. Note: substitute melted butter if there is only cooking quality olive oil in your pantry...it will be equally if not even more delicious.

Ingredients:

1 lb pizza dough, fresh or thawed from frozen

½ cup good quality olive oil or melted butter

½ cup finely crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup finely chopped green onions

2 tbsp finely minced parsley or spinach (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tbsp crushed pink peppercorns

1 tsp lemon zest

Salt, to taste (we love Maldon Salt)

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, optional

Directions:

Divide pizza or bread dough into equal sized pieces (about 24 pieces) If you wish to make smaller bites...that is great too.

In a medium bowl, combine olive oil or melted butter, feta, onions, parsley, garlic, red peppers (and/or) peppercorns and lemon zest.

Working in batches, toss a few pieces of dough into the oil mixture then transfer to a bundt pan. Repeat until all pieces are coated and evenly distributed in the bundt pan.

Allow to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow it to rise. (if prepared and refrigerated in advance, allow it to stand at room temperature for at least 60 minutes.)

When ready to bake:

Preheat the oven to 400F and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Carefully turn the bread ring out onto a serving platter. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle balsamic vinegar into the centre of the ring.

Serve warm or hot.