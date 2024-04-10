OTTAWA
    Asian Cucumber and Pork Bundles

    Asian Cucumber and Pork Bundles
    Here's an appetizer idea that's quick and easy to prepare as well as fun to serve. Diced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumbers provide the bright green colour and crunchy texture in the lean ground pork filling. You can cook the meat mixture ahead of time and, just before serving, add the cucumber and reheat. To serve, arrange a bowl of chilled Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce leaves on the table along with a dish of hoisin sauce (readily available at your local supermarket) and the meat filling. Let each guest spread a lettuce leaf with sauce, top with filling, wrap and enjoy. For the more adventurous, you might add a small dish of hot chili garlic sauce.

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 10 minutes

    Servings: 8

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch
    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) teriyaki sauce
    • 1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced
    • 3/4 lb (375 g) lean ground Ontario Pork
    • 1 Ontario Onion, chopped
    • 1 Ontario Carrot, shredded
    • Half Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber, diced
    • Hoisin sauce
    • 16 Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce leaves

    Instructions

    In medium bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch and garlic; mix in pork until well combined. Let stand for 5 minutes.

    In large nonstick skillet, stir-fry pork mixture and onion over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until no longer pink. Drain off fat if necessary.

    For each serving, spread hoisin sauce over a lettuce leaf; top with about 1/4 cup (50 mL) pork mixture, carrot, cucumber, red pepper and green onions. Roll up.

    Nutritional information

    Protein: 9.0 grams

    Fat: 3.5 grams

    Carbohydrates: 6.5 grams

    Calories: 120

    Fibre: 1.0 grams

     

     

