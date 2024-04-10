Asian Cucumber and Pork Bundles

Here's an appetizer idea that's quick and easy to prepare as well as fun to serve. Diced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumbers provide the bright green colour and crunchy texture in the lean ground pork filling. You can cook the meat mixture ahead of time and, just before serving, add the cucumber and reheat. To serve, arrange a bowl of chilled Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce leaves on the table along with a dish of hoisin sauce (readily available at your local supermarket) and the meat filling. Let each guest spread a lettuce leaf with sauce, top with filling, wrap and enjoy. For the more adventurous, you might add a small dish of hot chili garlic sauce.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1/4 cup (50 mL) teriyaki sauce

1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

3/4 lb (375 g) lean ground Ontario Pork

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 Ontario Carrot, shredded

Half Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber, diced

Hoisin sauce

16 Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce leaves

Instructions

In medium bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch and garlic; mix in pork until well combined. Let stand for 5 minutes.

In large nonstick skillet, stir-fry pork mixture and onion over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until no longer pink. Drain off fat if necessary.

For each serving, spread hoisin sauce over a lettuce leaf; top with about 1/4 cup (50 mL) pork mixture, carrot, cucumber, red pepper and green onions. Roll up.

Nutritional information

Protein: 9.0 grams

Fat: 3.5 grams

Carbohydrates: 6.5 grams

Calories: 120

Fibre: 1.0 grams