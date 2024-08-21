2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven

Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.

Officers have been conducting weekly speed blitzes as part of its new Residents Matter late-night traffic enforcement initiative in the Barrhaven and Riverside South areas.

On Friday, Ottawa police charged seven drivers with stunt driving or street racing, including a vehicle travelling 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Greenbank Road and Foxfield Drive.

Two passengers in that vehicle were found in the trunk and one person was sitting on the lap of the front passenger. Four passengers were also not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Driving with passengers in the trunk resulted in an additional stunt driving charge.

Stunt driving charges were also laid for the following drivers:

137 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Woodroffe Avenue and Slack Road

112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Greenbank Road and Highbury Park

122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Greenbank Road and Foxfield Drive

121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Greenbank Road and Foxfield Drive

114 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive and Dealership Drive

135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Limebank Road and Leitrim Road

The driver going 114 km/h at Standherd Drive and Dealership Drive was also charged with the possession of a schedule I substance.

Police say in total 97 charges and 73 tickets were issued during Friday’s enforcement, including 27 for speeding, eight for licence plate visibility issues, six for failing to display two licence plates, five for unnecessary noise, five for failing to stop at a red light and one for a vehicle equipped with a speed measuring warning device.

Overall, 21 court summons were issued and three criminal charges were laid on Friday.

The stunt drivers all had their licences suspended for 30-days and their vehicles seized for 14 days.

A stunt driving charge can result in a fine of $2,000 to $10,000, six demerit points, a possible six months in jail and a further one to three-year licence suspension on conviction.