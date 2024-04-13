OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2-day distracted driving blitz leads to 46 charges in eastern Ontario: OPP

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a two-day enforcement blitz on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario targeting drivers using their cellphones while behind the wheels led to 46 charges.

    Police say it happened on April 10 and 11.

    The goal of the patrols was to reduce the amount of distracted driving.

    Distracted driving made up the majority of the 46 charges, police say, noting that the other laid charges were for failing to wear a seatbelt.

    The OPP notes that during the enforcement blitz, officers took two cars off the road due to safety defects.

    Anyone who witnesses an incident on the road is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

