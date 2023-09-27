2 children injured in collision between car and school bus in La Peche, Que.

Police in western Quebec say two children were hurt when a school bus and a car collided in La Pêche, Que.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said it happened at the corner of Edelweiss and Wakefield Heights roads Wednesday afternoon.

Two children on the school bus, aged 7 and 11, were injured. No one in the car was hurt.

The children's injuries were considered minor.