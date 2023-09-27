Ottawa

    • 2 children injured in collision between car and school bus in La Peche, Que.

    An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied) An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied)

    Police in western Quebec say two children were hurt when a school bus and a car collided in La Pêche, Que. 

    MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said it happened at the corner of Edelweiss and Wakefield Heights roads Wednesday afternoon.

    Two children on the school bus, aged 7 and 11, were injured. No one in the car was hurt.

    The children's injuries were considered minor.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News