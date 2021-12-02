Staff seized $2.5 million worth of contraband and unauthorized items during a one-week period at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada says the vigilance of staff members led to the discovery of tobacco, drugs, cellphones and cellphone accessories between Nov. 16 and 23.

Staff at Collins Bay Institution and the Ontario Provincial Police penitentiary squad continue to investigate.

No other information was released on Thursday.

"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," said CSC in a statement.

"These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors."

Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road in Kingston is a multi-security facility.