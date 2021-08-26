OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 18th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

There are no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,192 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 17 new cases on Thursday follows 19 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Health officials say there are 144 cases in Toronto, 102 in Peel Region, 97 in York Region and 78 in Windsor-Essex.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 537 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 141 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 302 people in hospital with COVID-19, 271 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 18 to Aug. 24): 13.6 (up from 13.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 18 to Aug. 24): 1.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.03

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 785,065 (+1,926)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 721,204 (3,386)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 78 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 158 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 156 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,441.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday.

Of the three people in hospital, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s and one is in their 90s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,347 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,642 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,359 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,312 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,712 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,363 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,974 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 514

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 272

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,373

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,378 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 24.

A total of 2,471 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION